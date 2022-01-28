Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 453 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $115.81 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

