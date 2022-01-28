Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 259 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.