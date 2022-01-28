Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

