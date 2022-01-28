eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Position Reduced by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,944 shares during the quarter. eMagin comprises 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in eMagin were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,633 shares of company stock worth $221,127. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

EMAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 4,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,251. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

