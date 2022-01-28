Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Ellington Financial worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.