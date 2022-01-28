Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ELYM opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $237,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.