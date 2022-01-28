Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY opened at $236.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.20. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 200.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,688 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

