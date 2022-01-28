Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Hits $5,805.29 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $5,805.29 and $58.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00108475 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.