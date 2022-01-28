Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$13.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$10.74. 193,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,489. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -18.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

