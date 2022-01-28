Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of EW stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

