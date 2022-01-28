Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.74. Ecovyst shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 9,891 shares traded.

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

