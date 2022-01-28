Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.008. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RNEW opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

