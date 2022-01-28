Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

