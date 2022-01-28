easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

