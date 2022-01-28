East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 53.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

