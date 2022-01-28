Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

EXP traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. 5,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

