Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 89.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $147.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

