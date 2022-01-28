Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of INFO opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.