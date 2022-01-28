Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 176,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

GOLD stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

