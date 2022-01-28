Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 646 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

