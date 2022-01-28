Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average of $248.07. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

