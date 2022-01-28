Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

