E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
