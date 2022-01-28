E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

