Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.68 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

