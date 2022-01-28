DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

