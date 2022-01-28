DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

