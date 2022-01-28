DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.04 ($48.90).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €36.50 ($41.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.