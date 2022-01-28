Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $96.21. 3,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Specifically, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 292,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,605,647 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

