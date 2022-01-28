Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $30,719.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.95 or 0.06690443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,144.33 or 1.00127707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.