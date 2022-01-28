Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

