Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as high as C$24.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.12, with a volume of 85,054 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.