DoYourTip Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $185,258.41 and approximately $21,247.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

