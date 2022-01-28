Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $168.71 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

