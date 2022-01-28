Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.67

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.67 and last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53.
In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
