Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.67

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.67 and last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

