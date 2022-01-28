Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 39,924 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the quarter. American National Group makes up 2.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of American National Group worth $54,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American National Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.37. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

