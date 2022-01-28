Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

GAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

