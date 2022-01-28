Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.55 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $200.98. 58,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

