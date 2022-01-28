DinoSwap (DINO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $3.35 million and $92,685.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 77,321,118 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

