Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lifted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,639,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

