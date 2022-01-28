Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Digiwage has a market cap of $33,243.52 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.