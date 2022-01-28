Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.78 ($75.89).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.63 ($0.72) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €52.95 ($60.17). The company had a trading volume of 3,443,934 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.11.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

