Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 20,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

