Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $8.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 141,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

