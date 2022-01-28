Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $25.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.