Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.73) to GBX 2,540 ($34.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,390.08 ($32.25).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,237 ($30.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,324.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,223.11. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07). The company has a market capitalization of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

