Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.27).

DEQ opened at €16.50 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

