Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of American Finance Trust worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after acquiring an additional 994,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $995.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.