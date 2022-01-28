Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Precision BioSciences worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

