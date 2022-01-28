Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,251 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Universal worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Universal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.