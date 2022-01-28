Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Vaxart worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

